Recommendations of the Education Review White Paper on the restructuring of some extant education policies in Osun State will be implemented by government with effect from next academic session.

The decision taken by the state executive council was disclosed in a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Funke Egbemode.

A Prof Olu Aina-led committee was set up by Governor Adegboyega Oyetola to review the extant education policies in the state vis-a-vis citizens’ needs and compatibility with current socio-structural realities.

Egbemode, announcing the position of the government, said the recommendations in the White Paper highlight key areas in which the Ministry of Education and stakeholders in the sector will strengthen their approaches towards achieving greater effectiveness and producing measurable learning outcomes for students.

“Following proper consultation with stakeholders on education across the state, the government has approved the recommendations in the White Paper with respect to improving the system’s functionality, for implementation.

“The implementation takes effect from the beginning of the new academic year,” she said.

While explaining the scope of the implementation, Egbemode said the new academic session will see the schools in the state adopting the national 6-3-3-4 education system as against the old 4-5-3-4.

“Other policies to be implemented include each school in the state resuming the use of their original school uniforms instead of the single uniform regime that has been in place . This, according to stakeholders, is critical to the restoration of a sense of identity in students, and also to check the spate of indiscipline and truancy in our schools.

“Also, single-gender schools that were changed to mixed schools shall return to the old orders, while schools’ nomenclatures shall also return to the names they used to bear,” Egbemode said.