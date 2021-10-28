The new Secretary to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Dr. George Ekpungu today, Wednesday October 27 formally assumed office.

Welcoming him to the headquarters of the Commission at Jabi, Abuja, the Executive Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa expressed delight that Ekpungu is coming on board at a time of fundamental reforms at the EFCC, noting that the Commission, over the last few months, had reviewed and adopted a number of policy documents geared towards improving its efficiency and effectiveness.

He expressed optimism that Ekpungu’s vast experience will further enrich the reform process.

Ekpungu was among the board members whose appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari on June 21, 2021, was recently confirmed by the Senate. The others are Luqman Muhammad (South South), Anumba Adaeze (South East), Alhaji Kola Adesina (North Central) and Alhaji Yahya Muhammad (North East).

A law graduate of the Ahmadu Bello University and former Commissioner in Cross River State, Ekpungu brings to his job vast experience in capital market operations and regulation, anti-money laundering and fraud risk assessment.

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .