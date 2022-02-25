From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has assured that the new Electoral Act assented by President Muhammadu Buhari contains many progressive provisions that will facilitate the conduct of free, fair and credible elections in Nigeria.

In a statement issued by National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, the Commission described the signed Act as historic.

The statement further revealed that it will hold an extraordinary emergency meeting on Saturday to deliberate on the timetable and schedule of activities for the 2023 general elections.

“Today, Friday February 25, 2022, the President of the Federal Republic Nigeria signed the Electoral Bill 2022 into law. This is historic being the fourth time since the restoration of democracy in Nigeria in 1999 that the Electoral Act is repealed and re-enacted.

“It contains many progressive provisions that will facilitate the conduct of free, fair and credible elections in Nigeria. The nation now has the Electoral Act 2022 which replaces the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended).

“Together with the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the new Act constitutes the principal law to govern the conduct of future elections, including the 2023 General Election.

“Given the tight timelines contained in the new law, the Commission fully appreciates the importance of proceeding with their implementation in earnest.

“Consequently, an extraordinary meeting of the Commission is scheduled for Saturday February 26, 2022. Thereafter, a statement will be issued on the way forward,” the statement read.