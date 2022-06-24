From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Nasarawa State, David Ombugadu, has said the new Electoral Act signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari, will deepen democracy and ensure fairness in electoral processes in Nigeria.

Ombugadu said this in an interview with newsmen in Akwanga Local Government Area of the state.

The Electoral Act, among things, makes provision for Central Electronic Voter Database where register of voters shall now be kept in electronic format to promote transparency and effectiveness in Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) record keeping and tracking the number of registered voters.

Ombugadu said he was excited with the signing into law of the new Electoral Act which, he said, has brought hope and enthusiasm to many Nigerians hence the flurry of interests for registration for permanent voters’ cards across the country.

He revealed that he also would not have shown interest to contest the Nasarawa State governorship election which he lost to Governor Abdullahi Sule in 2019 had the new Act not been passed into law because the former one did not have adequate provisions to checkmate illegality in electoral processes in the country.

“I was one of the persons in the forefront for the new Electoral Act to be passed into law. We lobbied. We consulted with relevant local and international organisations towards ensuring this new Electoral Act is giving life because we were victims of the 2019 elections.”