From Abel Leonard, Lafia
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Nasarawa State, David Ombugadu, has said the new Electoral Act signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari, will deepen democracy and ensure fairness in electoral processes in Nigeria.
Ombugadu said this in an interview with newsmen in Akwanga Local Government Area of the state.
The Electoral Act, among things, makes provision for Central Electronic Voter Database where register of voters shall now be kept in electronic format to promote transparency and effectiveness in Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) record keeping and tracking the number of registered voters.
Ombugadu said he was excited with the signing into law of the new Electoral Act which, he said, has brought hope and enthusiasm to many Nigerians hence the flurry of interests for registration for permanent voters’ cards across the country.
He revealed that he also would not have shown interest to contest the Nasarawa State governorship election which he lost to Governor Abdullahi Sule in 2019 had the new Act not been passed into law because the former one did not have adequate provisions to checkmate illegality in electoral processes in the country.
“I was one of the persons in the forefront for the new Electoral Act to be passed into law. We lobbied. We consulted with relevant local and international organisations towards ensuring this new Electoral Act is giving life because we were victims of the 2019 elections.”
There are no Moral and Legal Justification on the general reality that The new electoral act deepened Democracy while the only general acceptable historical facts about the often amendment of electoral act since 1999 in connection with Just concluded amendment only entertained and catered for Barbaric Political Mentality of Winning an election which characterized Nigeria political atmosphere because over 75% of articles, sections and paragraphs repeatedly polishing and garnishing in the name of an electoral amendment centered on satisfying the unwarranted, undemocratic and unwised desperation to Win an election at all cost by unpatriotic so called Business Men called Politicians.
The Just concluded electoral act failed to guaranteed Political stability by not Prohibited the illegality and immorality of Jumping, Crossing and Flying from One Political parties to another, Failed to considered the Possibility of adoption of Two Party System, Failed to democratically regulates the questionable sensitivity and timing of the often proposed merger of some political parties in the undemocratic name of Third forces and failed to redressed the teeming political reasons of uncountable electoral cases in courts which often dwelled on legality of a members of Political parties defection when in office as elected or as aspirants Therefore the total failure of the electoral act to democratically guaranteed political stability rendered its a mere legislative instruments of WINNING AN ELECTION as well a tools that deepened the undemocratic desperation of Winning election at all cost because its neither deepened Democracy nor deepened a Democratic culture of a Healthy, Friendly and Peaceful Democratic Mentality where PATRIOTISM Prevailed over selfishness and its Regional, Tribal and Religious sentiment.
If in 23years of Democracy the rights to vote and be voted for of NIGERIANS IN DIASPORA and Rights of Physically challenged people to be voted for as well as gender equality on matters of Democratic leadership are not respected, included and well entertain in electoral act So can the electoral act be globally acceptable as deepened Democracy?
How many time would the legislatures amended electoral act in the 23years of Democracy? Almost every tenure and why?