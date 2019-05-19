Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has directed the Emir of Rano to sanction the district head of Bebeji, Alhaji Haruna Sanusi, over his purported resignation.

The governor gave the directive, during a condolence visit on Sunday to the Emir of Rano, following the death of the wife of Justice Wada Rano, Hajiya Khadija Wada Rano.

According to the governor “if it is true that he resigned, the emir can just send a representative there before the appointment of a substantive district head.”

The governor appreciated the youth of Bebeji, who staged a rally in support of the creation of Rano Emirate as well as called for the removal of their district head.

It could be recalled that Alhaji Haruna Sanusi had resigned as the district head of Bebeji in protest against the new emirates, but later withdrew the resignation letter.

Dr. Ganduje, while speaking further, assured that the new emirate councils had come to stay, insisting that they were created in good faith.

He recalled that as the son of a village head, he could not destroy or be involved in anything that would undermine the heritage of the traditional institution in the state.

His words: “As a son of a village head (Dagaci), how can I do something that would jeopardise the corporate existence of our long-standing heritage?

“If you count my ancestors, not less than ten of them were village heads up to my biological father. So I really don’t understand when people say my government is up for harming this noble institution.”

He recalled that Rano Emirate Council was part of the original Dan Fodio Caliphate, adding that like others, the emirate was recognised and given a flag by Dan Fodio

He directed all imams, village heads and district heads to work hand-in-hand with the emirate councils towards the development of the state.

In his response, the Emir of Rano, Abubakar, Ila Tafida, assured Governor Ganduje of all support and cooperation in developing the state and the nation in general.

He recalled that Rano Emirate existed since 300BC, adding that “this emirate was part of Shehu Usman Dan Fodio Caliphate. It was Dan Fodio’s Muhamad Bello, who brought Jihad flag to Muhammad Sambo, who was the then Emir of Rano in 1819.”

“When the time for Nigerian amalgamation came, according to the emir, in this part of Kano, it was only Kano Emirate that was recognised, at the expense of Rano Emirates and others.

Emir Tafida revealed that when he was in Kano alongside other new emirs to thank the governor over their appointments, “…on my way back from Kano to Rano, Your Excellency, we saw people trooping to congratulate us and showing their appreciation to the new development.”

He disclosed that a journey that could ordinarily take an hour took him over four hours before he finally reached his palace in Rano.