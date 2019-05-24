Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Another Kano High Court presided by Justice A T Badmasi, has granted an interim order restraining the government of Kano State from taking any further action with regard to the creation of new emirate councils in the state.

The interim order dated May 23, followed a suit filed by the four kingmakers of Kano namely the Madakin Kano, Makama Kano, Sarkin Dawaki Maituta and Sarkin Ban against the government of Kano State, the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Attorney General of the state and the four new emirs,

The order directed the respondents to desist from further action pursuant to the Emirs (Appointment and Deposition) Law 2019 or any other action that will adversely affect the interest of the appellants in their capacities as kingmakers of the Kano Emirate Council or the Emir of Kano pending the determination of the motion on notice.

The court also granted that the respondents leave to serve the order and its publication in Daily Trust newspaper while adjourning the matter to June 3 for hearing.

However, in his reaction, Kano State government through the Director, Media and Publications, Ameen Yasser, said the order was harmless

He noted that “the court does not restrain Kano State government from taking any action that was already completed but only restrained it from” further action” on the implementation of the new law.”

He also noted that the court only restrained Kano State government from taking any action that will affect the interest of the kingmakers ”in their capacity as kingmakers for Kano Emirate or Emir of Kano,” adding that this the order did not affect the new Bichi, Rano, Gaya and Karaye emirates.