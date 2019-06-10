Desmond Mgboh, Kano

A committee for the restoration and sustenance of the new emirates in Kano State has applauded the state government for the initiative, saying the exercise was not intended to spite at anybody or institution as was being conceived in some quarters.

The spokesman of the committee of eminent personalities from Gaya, Karaye, and Rano, Barrister Isa Dederi, said the majority of the vast population of the people from the affected emirates were very excited about the restoration of the old kingdoms.

Dederi, a member-elect of House of Representatives stated that “the restoration of these emirates is not by any means an attempt to despise Kano Emirate or any person as it is being perceived by some narrow-minded individuals.

“The restoration of our hitherto exiting emirates as well as the upgrading of districts to emirates should not be viewed with negative political connotations,” he stated.

He added that there was no better evidence of the acceptability of these emirates than the tumultuous crowd that witnessed the recent durbar ceremonies in these areas.

He held that historically, the emirates were independent kingdoms in their own right long before they were annexed into the Kano Emirate by the colonial masters.

He argued that while Gaya predated Kano, given the fact that blacksmiths from Gaya first settled along the famous Dutsen Dala in Kano in search of ironstoen, Karaye had existed for several centuries as an autonomous kingdom under the rulership of successive kings in the past.

He added that similarly, Rano had existed as an independent sovereign entity since 1000 AD and was ruled by its own kings ever since.

“In fact Rano like Kano was one of the seven famous Hausa states historically called Hausa Bukwas, founded by the legendary Baguada” he stated

He maintained that Bichi had famously been a breeding ground for many emirs, adding that by virtue of its size, socio-economic worth and strategic location, Bichi town would no doubt serve as an alternative to congestion and hypertensive living conditions of Kano city.