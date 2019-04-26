Actress cum model, Monalisa Stephen, who recently bagged a mouthwatering endorsement deal with Naija Face Model, has expressed her excitement.

The script interpreter said: “I feel so happy and proud because Naija Face Model is a brand that caters for everyone in all sizes and shapes. For them to reach out to me to become one of their brand ambassadors is a big blessing.

“Unlike other modeling brands that only endorse slim models, I’m happy that there is a rebirth finally in the industry for plus-sized like me.’’

The endorsement came with a plot of land, car and lots of juicy benefits.