From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The new Commissioner of Police, Enugu State, Mohammed Aliyu yesterday said that the State Police Command under his watch have zero tolerance for crime and criminal activities.

Consequently he has warned all criminals still operating in the state to leave the state as they would not find any hiding place henceforth in the state.

Speaking when he paraded some suspects and the arms and ammunitions recovered from them at the State Police Command headquarters Enugu, CP Aliyu thanked Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for what he called his overwhelming support to the police and other security agencies in the state.

Giving details of the arrests which according to him, took place within two weeks he took over in the state on January 27, the Commissioner said a total number of 11 suspects were arrested while three fire arms were recovered.

Aliyu said the Command also recovered 76 live ammunitions of 7.62mm diameter bullets, three live cartridges as well as four vehicles, two tricycles and two motorcycles.

Furthermore, he said, “Other items recovered included; 10 wraps of weeds suspected to be Indian Hemp, five mobile phones, one machete, one bayonet knife and one criminal mask.”

Noting that the offences of the suspects included armed robbery, criminal conspiracy, car snatching, rape, cultism etc, the Commissioner explained, “The frantic efforts we are making, in synergy with relevant security stakeholders and support from the state government to rid the state of acts of crime and criminality, is yielding positive results. I assure you that we are not going to rest on our oars to flush out criminal elements in the state.

“At this point in time, permit me to specially thank Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his overwhelming support to the police and other security agencies. There is no doubt that his high sense of security consciousness, friendliness and love for peace has contributed immensely to the successes we have recorded.

“I also wish to sincerely thank everyone, especially the peace-loving citizens, the Neighbourhood Watch Group, organizations and indeed, police operatives involved in the operations, for making these breakthroughs possible.”

He however, called on the residents to remain law-abiding, vigilant and continue to partner and support the police and other security agencies assuring that, “We’ll continue to synergize and collaborate towards combating acts of crime and criminality as well as ensure public security and safety in the state. I urge you all not to hesitate in reporting suspected criminals and their activities to the nearest police station.”