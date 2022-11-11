From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The new Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Resident Electoral Commissioner for Enugu State, Dr. Chukwuemeka Chukwu this afternoon resumed duty at the Commission’s State headquarters Independence Layout Enugu, this afternoon.

Chukwu who was redeployed to Enugu from Ebonyi State will takeover from where the former REC , Dr. Emeka Ononamadu who retired many months ago left.

On arrival he was received by staff of the Commission led by the Administrative Secretary, Nwafor who has been acting for the REC since Ononamadu left.

The new REC told newsmen that he will bring the fear of God in his activities in the state assuring people that the Commission under him would ensure transparent and credible election in the state.