From Monday July 29, a fresh season of Akpan & Oduma, one of the most popular comedy skits on YouTube and Satellite TV, would hit the television screens across the nation.

According to Wale Adenuga Jnr., the show producer, the new episode of Akpan & Oduma takes the characters through several situations and relevant issues that are currently trending in Nigeria.

Hear him: “There is never a dull moment when Akpan and his friend, Oduma are involved. This new episode takes the duo through several situations and relevant issues currently trending across Nigeria. Akpan & Oduma is a unique show that is down-to-earth and relatable to a very wide audience. The episode of this new season would debut on Monday exclusively on our YouTube channel – ‘waptvchannel’ and then air on wapTV’s many satellite TV platforms the following week.”

Akpan & Oduma stars the two titular characters, in one of Nigeria’s first ever 5-minute comedy skits. It features regular supporting characters including Chief Olododo, Fyne Geh, Patoski and Sister Bridget; along with guest appearances by prominent stand-up comedians, musicians, and actors from different parts of the country.

The hilarious Akpan & Oduma is currently available to watch on the YouTube channel, wapTVChannel as well as several times daily on wapTV’s satellite network via DStv 262, StarTimes 116, GOtv 102, StarSat 189, PlayTV 275, TStv 223, and MyTV.