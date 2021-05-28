The National Old Girls’ Association of New Era Girls Secondary School, in Surulere Local Government Area of Lagos State, has donated computers and educational software to support its alma mater.

At the event recently, Mrs. Nike Bankole, national vice-president of the alumni association, said: “Our passion is for the girl child. We want the first female President of this country to be an alumni of this school. That is what we are targeting. We want to excel academically, in character and professionally. What I have benefitted from this school is my driving force. This school was founded by ladies from a society in a church. The seed has germinated and we are the branches.”

In the same vein, Barrister Shade Owolola Fasehun opened up on why she contributed to the donation.

“As an old girl of the school, the national body is here to make a formal presentation donating sets of computers and educational software, which will give the students the opportunity of numerous practice to ensure that there is an improvement of learning outcomes. I am particularly elated because it is my in-laws that have donated this on my behalf in commemoration of my retirement from Lagos State public service as a permanent secretary,” she said.

The principal, Mrs. Toyin Makinde, thanked the association, saying the computers were what they really needed.