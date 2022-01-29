Highpoint Events Centre and Suites, a classy facility in Alausa Ikeja, Lagos, will open for business on Thursday, February 3.

The edifice, which can seat as many as 3, 000 guests, it was gathered, will offer a comfortable and luxurious choice for all kinds of ceremonies in the state capital.

Guests are also given the opportunity to opt for the banquet style with a capacity of 1000, or the theatre style with a capacity of 2000 guests sitting The event centre is totally equipped with top class sound system, CCTV cameras, A-grade stage lights and chandeliers and interior décor, plus standby generators with a capacity of over 500 KVA, it was gathered.

The events centre has a 20-room lounge including a two-room VIP lounge and 18 single rooms as well as a 500-vehicle capacity car park.

It is owned by Omolara Adebiyi, wife of businessman Lekan Adebiyi.