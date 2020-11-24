Super Eagles midfielder, Alex Iwobi has expressed delight over his new role as a right wing-back during Everton’s 3-2 win over Ola Aina’s Fulham.

The former Arsenal star was deployed as a right back by manager Carlo Ancelotti as the Toffees seek their first win in five matches, having lost three and drawn one of their previous four premier league games.

While compatriot Aina was involved for 90minutes for the Cottagers.

The Merseyside club got off to a great start as in-form striker Dominic Calvin-Lewin put them in front after 42 seconds. Bobby Reid pulled the home side level after 15minutes. But Everton took a 3-1 lead at the end of the first half after Frenchman Lucas Digne set up Calvin-Lewin for his second and Abdoulaye Doucoure.

Fulham’s Ivan Cavaleiro missed a penalty in the second half and that proved costly as they only scAored once after that courtesy on loan Chelsea star Ruben Loftus-Cheek to end the match 3-2. After the encounter, Super Eagles midfielder, Iwobi tweeted: ‘RWB +3 We Mooove.’