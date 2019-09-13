Rita Okoye

The relegation to the background of live band music would soon be a thing of the past, as the new executive of the Association of Music Band Owners of Nigeria (AMBON) has been mandated to push the agenda of the group.

Led by Akinloye ‘Shuga’ Tofowomo of Shuga Band, the executive, which was inaugurated in Lagos recently, has unveiled a blueprint tagged ‘TEMPO’ to move the association forward.

Gloria Ibru of GNote Band emerged the 1st Vice President while Ayoola Ajekigbe (Faith Band) was named as the 2nd Vice President. Other members of the team include Biodun Adebiyi (Batik Band) as Secretary, Ayokeji Tuase (Heroes Band) as Financial Secretary, James Adeosun (Gracious Band) as Treasurer, Lekan ‘Omoobaorun’ Ogunyinka (Eagle Band) as PRO, Sammy Shodeke (Aristos Band) as Welfare Officer, Dabyna Abraham (Salt of The Earth Band) as Chief Whip, and Zubby Enebeli (Zee Squad) as Planning/Logistics Officer.

Speaking, Gloria Ibru said: “What AMBON will help live band musicians understand the business side of music. Educating live musicians about the music business through different initiatives in collaboration with development partners will be the first thing. With more enlightenment, live musicians will be able to demand and get the respect they deserve.”