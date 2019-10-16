Agu Onyedikachi Dawn

The lascivious actions and inactions of ladies in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, have really contributed in shaping the metropolitan lives of the residents. They have continued to evolve one trick or the other to bate the ever-willing men to patronise them.

Their activities have proactively graduated to using social media networking to make ends meet. They call it many other names like runs, networking and hanging but detest the old cliché prostitution.

In an attempt to beat the prying eagle eyes of the security agents harassing them endlessly, they have devised creative ways by hanging out at high end restaurants, lounges and chill spots known with high tolerance to solicit for men’s patronage.

Determined to unravel the modus operandi of executing their canal business idea and the creative methods they solicit for sex at relaxation spots, Daily Sun took to the streets of Abuja in an undercover style.

Starting off at one of their hottest spots in Maitama, traffics, lounges, bars and restaurants, our correspondent caught up with a resident of Gwarinmpa, who identified herself as Shontelle:

“I don’t live here, I come from Owerri (Imo State) from time to time to hustle. This is more of a part time job. I am currently a corps member but I take permission to travel for at least every two to three months.

“I started in a hotel in Gwarinmpa where I have free accommodation. The hotel has a club where I visit every night to help increase sales among the male customers. When I am not on duty, I come to other places. It is just a way to network with men and make money for myself.

“I refer to call it socialising because I am not really prostituting. I have a fixed price for the places I go to. Like here, I charge up to N30,000 for a night, while in the hotel, they pay me after my duration of stay.

“I lost my parents a few years ago. I started travelling to Abuja using Badoo, a dating app, to track and meet men on the internet. I use to come with some of my friends in the polytechnic who are already in the business.

“They taught me how to use herbal concoctions to wash and prevent sexually transmitted diseases and the effective use of bitter kola to neutralise possible charms. Now I have a contract with the hotel so accommodation is not an issue, it is finding the right man to pay.”

High-end relaxation spots are always busy and buzzling with good food and people with expensive taste. That way, ladies who go with the intent to network have a higher price to their job.

A resident of Gwagwalada, Ifunanya, who networks in big hotels like Transcorp, said: “I prefer to look at what I am doing as a good time buddy. I am a makeup artist. This is not prostitution in anyway, sometimes I meet these men and they pay or buy me drinks and we talk and they leave. I do not have sex with everyone I meet because I have certain requirements that should be met before sex.

“I do not just go to any man’s house when I meet him for the first time. I prefer men lounged in the hotel already or a hotel. I also prefer white men because they are more willing to give more than Nigerian men. It is not everywhere I can access these white men and Transcorp gives me that edge, another place is Silver Bird that outdoor bar.

“My safety is a factor that I have to consider first, I don’t come out alone. We come out in a group of three or two sometimes and we spread across to see who gets a man. Some days I don’t get anyone and after a while I will go home. While some days it will be like deciding to keep my attention on one person.

“This is not a secret business. Most men already know what it means to see a girl sitting alone and how to take actions. We sit in twos for company till we are approached. However, it is important to have a little cash with you in case the night doesn’t go as planned.”

Interestingly, men were not left out of this escapade especially as they are the ones patronising the ladies who network at those relaxation spot. Giving another insight to the activities of the networking ladies, a resident of Apo, Dave Okome, said: “I have always seen girls that visit chilling spots to work, but it is not necessarily for sex that most men approach them.

“Sometimes it is just for company the time they stay there till they leave the place. You buy a drink for the girl, have random conversation and collect their phone number sometimes and then leave. I am not interested in sleeping with them because you have to be too careful.

“The way some ladies dress can put you off. They are already showing too much and you know what they are selling. But the ones that dress a bit more decent make a man wonder what her deal is. It is always easy to approach a lady sitting alone or in another ladies company as a group.

“Some of these ladies are interesting only in talking with men. But if you wish to go home with one, prices are usually discussed before leaving the place. Some will even demand for an advance payment before they go with you.”

At Wuse 2, Abraham Ezeh, said: “Some of these girls are so beautiful that one wonders why they want to be in this line of business. When you get to talk with them, some are the breadwinners in their families and this will just be support to make ends meet.

“I know some who are just hustling by taking referrals from one man to another. They are not looking for a relationship, its money to make their life better that they are interested in.

“I know some personally and I cannot judge the hustle because the economy is not favourable to anyone. As long as they are safe and careful, this is just a job to them and not all they are. Some have stories and I can tell you it is just a craft like any other.”