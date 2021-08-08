From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The newly appointed Commissioner of Police for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, Babaji Sunday, had assumed duty with a promise to consolidate the legacies of his predecessor and strengthen collaboration between the Command and key stakeholders.

The new police chief has also promised to provide adequate security of lives and properties for residents in the FCT and call for support from the public to enable the police to curb the crime rates in the Nigerian capital.

Born on April 12, 1963, in Bambam-Balanga Local Government Area of Gombe State, CP Babaji Sunday obtained a Primary School Certificate, General Certificate of Education and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Sociology from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

He was enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force on March 3, 1990, as an Assistant Superintendent of Police and has served in different capacities which include:

Detective, Special Fraud Unit, Lagos, Sectional Head at EFCC, Area Commander Kaduna Metropolis, Kaduna State Command, Area Commander Dala, Kano State Command, Deputy Commissioner of Police- Inspectorate DTD, FHQ, Deputy Commissioner of Police-Welfare DFA, FHQ, Deputy Commissioner of Police-SCID Kaduna Command, Director Operations, Special Presidential Investigation Panel on Recovery of Public Property, Abuja, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Operations FCT Command.

CP Babaji Sunday has attended several professional courses home and abroad including the International Post Blast Investigation, Federal Law Enforcement Training Centre, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, Glynco-Georgia, USA and GEN-SAD Members State Police Officers Course, At Community of Sahel-Sahara State GEN-SAD Tripoli, Libya amongst others.

