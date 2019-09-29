Enyeribe Ejiogu

The process for the establishment of a federal polytechnic in Abi Local Government Area of Cross River State has begun with the first reading of a bill on the floor of the House of Representatives, which would lead to an Act of the National Assembly, when passed and assented to by the president.

Details of the new bill sponsored by the member representing Abi/Yakurr Federal Constituency in the House, Dr Alex Egbona, showed that the proposed polytechnic would be located at Egboronyi, where the current Agbo Comprehensive Secondary School sits.

The anticipated polytechnic is coming in fulfillment of the promise which Egbon made during his campaign, when he assured the people that he would speedily attract major Federal Government projects and programmes that would enhance the education of the people of his constituency.

On the forthcoming tertiary institution, the bill stated in part: “The polytechnic will provide full-time or part-time courses of instruction and training in technology, applied science, commerce and management; and in such other fields of applied learning relevant to the needs of the development of Nigeria in the area of industrial and agricultural production and distribution and for research in the development and adaptation of techniques as the council may from time to time determine.”

Expressing his elation that the bill had passed first reading in the House, Egbona said that it had always been his dream to serve his people and strengthen their capacity.

He spoke further: “It is a rare privilege to be in the House of Representatives, to make laws for the good of my people. My sponsorship of this bill is one step towards the development of my constituency and attracting the presence of the federal government to the place.