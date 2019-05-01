Joe Apu

FIBA has confirmed that the XXI FIBA World Congress will take place in Beijing, China, on August 29-30, 2019 with the elective congress that would see the emergence of a new president taking place on August 31.

Other elective positions will be for the positions of Treasurer of FIBA and Thirteen (13) members of the FIBA Central Board.

The two-day event – part of an exciting few days leading up to the start of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 – will bring together delegates representing the 213 National Federations at the Sheraton Grand Beijing Dongcheng Hotel, where they will be brought up to speed on the progress made by world basketball’s governing body on meeting all of its objectives.

They will also receive information and useful knowledge on essential pillars of the work which is being carried out.

National Federations were invited to register their delegate(s) and, if they wish to, submit their nominations for each of these positions, by May 31.