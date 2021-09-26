By Omoniyi Salaudeen

All eyes are now on the National Assembly in the ongoing constitutional amendment aimed at making Nigeria’s federal system to work better. Since the commencement of the review process, there has been an intriguing interplay of skepticism and optimism.

While some cynics see the present leadership of the two chambers as weaklings, who lack the will-power to do the needful, other stakeholders suggested the need to give the lawmakers the benefit of doubt.

By way of comparison, the current leadership is a complete contrast of the past in terms of its relationship with the executive. As a departure from the previous experience, the present leadership has always harped on the need for a more harmonious working relationship between the two arms of government for the ultimate aim of good governance. In a way, this has paid off as budget proposals are now being expeditiously passed to enhance better performance. Unnecessary muscle-flexing has also become a thing of the past.

But then, a lot people are equally worried about the seeming subservience of the lawmakers to the executive. Their concern is borne out of the perceived lackluster attitude of the leadership to some recent developments such as the issues of insecurity, excessive borrowing, and economic downturn, among other sundry matters.

For instance, in the wake of the abduction of about 600 schoolchildren from their dormitory at the Government Secondary School (GSSS), Kankara, Katsina State, by Boko Haram insurgents, the lawmakers passed a resolution calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to come and brief them on the efforts being made to address the deteriorating security situation in the country.

But not only that the president declined to honour the invitation, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, also went further to question the constitutionality of the summon.

Some pundits claimed that Buhari’s refusal to appear before the National Assembly clearly underlined the president’s contempt for both the lawmakers and the Nigerian people.

According to them, what the National Assembly ought to have done was to reject his response through the Attorney-General questioning the legality of the invitation and then ask the Supreme Court to give interpretation of their powers to invite the president to appear before them.

Recently also, when there was public outcry from concerned Nigerians about excessive borrowing by the executive, the Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan, rose in defence of the National Assembly’s approval, saying Nigeria must continue to borrow to fund critical infrastructural projects.

He said: “You can’t, in my view and judgment, tax Nigerians further for you to raise money for infrastructural development. Other countries do that, but we’ve serious situation across the country.

“So, the only option left is for us to borrow responsibly, utilise prudently and economically, and ensure that the projects are self-sustaining; that they can pay back the loan.”

In spite of the public outcry, President Buhari is again seeking the approval of the National Assembly to borrow another $4,054,476,863 and €710 million loan from bilateral and multilateral organisations to fund the deficit in the 2021 budget. His request was contained in a letter read out by Senate President Lawan, at the start of plenary last week.

The letter reads in part: “I write on the above subject and submit the attached addendum to the proposed 2018-2020 external rolling borrowing plan for the consideration and concurrent approval of the Senate for the same to become effective.

“The distinguished Senate president may recall that we submitted a request on 2018-2020 borrowing plan for the approval of the Senate in May 2021.

“However, in view of other emerging needs and to ensure that all critical projects approved by FEC as of June 2021 are incorporated, I hereby forward an addendum to the proposed borrowing plan.

“The projects listed in the external borrowing plan are to be financed through sovereign loans from the World Bank, French Development Agency, EXIM Bank and IFAD in the total sum of $4,054,476,863 and €710 million and grant components of $125 million.”

The latest in the long list of other untoward developments is the desperate move by the Federal Inland Revenue Service to lobby the National Assembly to include collection of VAT in the constitution through the constitutional amendment.

This was preemptive of the suit filed by the Rivers State government challenging the right of FIRS to collect VAT in the state.

General Ishola Williams (rtd), speaking with Sunday Sun, dismissed the 9th National Assembly as the worst the country has had since independence.

His word: “The present National Assembly is the worst we have had since independence because the leadership does not have the interest of the people at heart.

“People are complaining about excessive borrowing, but they keep on approving more loans. In order to justify the approval, they listed the number of projects they want to execute with the money. If we keep borrowing and we have all the infrastructure in place, where will the money for the maintenance of these infrastructure come from in the future?

“Unlike other places, our infrastructure don’t last for 25 years before they go bad. If the tollgate they want to put are run incorruptibly, they will be able to generate money to maintain the roads. But all of us know what happened to the money they generated from tollgates. The money that was supposed to be used for maintenance disappeared into the pockets.

“Like I said before, this is the worst National Assembly we have had since independence. The Senate President said they were not elected to fight the executive, but why do we have separation of power among the three arms of government? We have a serious challenge in this country and nobody cares about how to go about it.”

He also berated the leadership of both chambers for the lack of political will to address the issue of restructuring alongside the constitutional amendment.

“Neither the Senate President nor the Speaker of the House of Representatives has the courage to address the issue of fiscal federalism. Former President Goodluck Jonathan, who hails from the South-south, spent six years in power. That was enough for him to make some changes in Nigeria. But he did not have the courage to address fiscal federalism because he was too afraid of the North and he wanted a second term. The so-called core North will never accept anything like restructuring,” he added.

Also, a former Secretary General of the NUPENG, Frank Kokori, lamenting the danger of excessive borrowing by the Federal Government, noted that the lawmakers were too liberal with the executive.

He argued: “We had problem with the last National Assembly which was over fastidious with the president. But this time, they (lawmakers) are over liberal with the executive. It is giving us a lot of concern because they are not scrutinizing a lot of things.

“The general view of Nigerians is that they are too liberal with the executive. I am particularly worried about the money they are using to service the loans. It is too much. Even former President Olusegun Obasanjo has spoken about it. And you know the role he played alongside Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala about debt cancellation. That is why most Nigerians are worried that the present National Assembly is too liberal with the executive. They should scrutinize them so that this money should be used properly for what it is meant for. You know our culture; half of this money will go into private pockets at the end of the day.”

While stressing the need for fiscal federalism, Kokori enjoined the states to work on their Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) to avoid over dependence on the federal allocation.

“Most of the states especially those in the North are not serious about generating funds. They’ve been relying on VAT for a long time to balance their budgets. They should do more in the North to balance their budgets. They should not just fold their arms and rely on Abuja for money. All the states in Nigeria should not fold their arms and go to Abuja to collect money. They should try as much as possible to generate their own funds.

“Buhari is too rigid about the issue of restructuring. And that is what can make the federation work. If he is too rigid, the National Assembly should make the federation work by decentralizing a lot of things. I will appeal to our Northern bothers to reconsider their stand because at the end of the day, it will pay them more to struggle for themselves. The Southern governors too should try to generate more money. Most of the states are broke. They can’t meet their financial commitment,” he lamented.

In the same vein, a former governor of the old Anambra State, Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife, expressing disappointment in the National Assembly, accused the lawmakers of self-serving.

“The National Assembly is not doing very well. The executive arm of government is doing nothing at all. In fact, they are doing worse than nothing. We are suffering without government. They are just carting away money.

“The National Assembly is not representative of the people because it is born by the constitution we are complaining about. I don’t know why any Nigerian will give another consideration for another foreign loan. For the National Assembly to give consideration to another loan shows that they are not interested in the welfare of Nigerians. They are working for their pockets,” Ezeife declared.

