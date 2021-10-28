From Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

New comptroller of customs, Federal Operating(FOU) zone ‘C’ Mr Ali Ibrahim on Thursday warned smugglers against operating in the zone or face stiff resistance from his men.

Ibrahim who handed the warning shortly after taken over from his predecessor, Yusuf Lawal at the zonal command in Owerri promised a water tight security measures to curtail the activities of smugglers in his area of jurisdiction.

” May I use this opportunity to solicit maximum cooperation from our men and officers and to ensure compliance with the current import and export guidelines as well as warn smugglers that with our planned water-tight security, FOUC will be made uncomfortable for their illicit activities.

“I urge you to maintain the status quo by making sure to record monumental seizures and raise maximum DN.” He said.

He thanked the Comptroller General, Col. Hameed Ali (rtd) for the opportunity to serve and pledged his unwavering commitment to the fight against smuggling.

In his remarks, the Deputy Comptroller (DC) in charge of FOUC Administration, Sunday Opakanmi described the outgoing comptroller, Lawal as a God-fearing, “astute and friendly father figure whose achievements were written in gold and prayed God to grant him a long life and peace of mind to enable him enjoy his retirement.”

