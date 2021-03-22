From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A new Sector Commander, Corps Commander (CC) Yakubu Mohammad, has assumed office at the Benue State Sector of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

According to a statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Meshack Oladele, an Assistant Route Commander (ARC), Mohammad takes over from Corps Commander (CC) Aliyu Baba who is now on course at the Nigerian War College.

Oladele added that the new Sector Commander had already resumed at the State Headquarters on Thursday 18th March 2021.

“The Sector Commander called on all road users to be safety conscious always and should abide by all safety rules and regulations as we are approaching the rainy season.

“He also reminded motorist to observe social distancing of passengers , wash their hands and use hand sanitizer to avoid the spread of Corona virus,”

Daily Sun gathered that the new Benue Sector Commander was until his recent posting, the Corp Provost Officer at FRSC national Headquarters Abuja.