By Moses Akaigwe

Four months after Emgrand 7 and X7 Sport blazed the trail in Nigeria, Mikano International Limited, the exclusive partner of Geely Autos in the local market, is tickling the brand’s lovers’ fancy with “the most hi-tech and powerful crossover SUV – the Coolray.”

Coolray was on Thursday, May 27, unveiled at Geely Nigeria’s showroom on Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island, Lagos, to excited guests from all walks of life who were assured that the new kid on the block was a reliable, durable and high-quality SUV with premium features. The guests were informed Coolray was also backed by Mikano’s reputable after-sales support, bolstered by its dominance of the power generators industry.

Globally recognised for its powerful features for comfort, safety and convenience, the Coolray stands out in its category, particularly for sporty persona accentuated by sleek full LED day running lamps, an expanding Cosmos grille and a rear double spoiler.

Executive chairman/CEO of Mikano International Limited, Mofid G. Karameh, earned a loud ovation from the audience when he announced that the richly endowed Coolray (as well as other Geely cars in Nigeria) was from the assembly plant “in our ultra-modern complex fondly referred to as Karameh City” on the outskirts of Lagos.

Karameh was further applauded by the high-profile guests, including auto sector chieftains, Nollywood celebrities, past Big Brother Naija participants, bankers and footballers, when he described Coolray as a beneficiary of a technological collaboration between Geely and Volvo, as well as Geely and Mercedes-Benz.

Owners of Coolray in Nigeria will enjoy 150,000km/five-year warranty, easy access financing options, lowest cost of maintenance and readily available original parts, world-class after-sales service with 24/7 roadside assistance and mobile service, and guaranteed re-sale value (via trade-in option up to five-year depreciation).

Power under the bonnet

Coolray was presented as an SUV powered by a best-in-class 1.5-litre turbocharged GDI (Gasoline Direct Injection) engine that produces 177 hp and 255 Nm of torque which is almost double the power of all its class competitors in the Nigerian market.

This low-fuel-consumption (6.1km per litre of petrol) engine is connected to a 7-speed wet dual-clutch transmission. The engine, co-developed with Volvo (Geely Holdings has been the owner of Volvo Autos since 2010) shares 90 per cent of Volvo power train suppliers and 10 per cent of Volvo approved suppliers adhering strictly to the Swedish brand’s standards.

Technology

From a remote engine starter to an electronic parking brake with auto hold, the Coolray comes with hi-tech features for ease and convenience. The most intriguing of these is the G-pilot system that includes the Automatic Parking Assistant (with levels of up to L2 autonomous drive), sensors and cameras around the car for an extra sense of awareness and safety, Hill Traction Control, Cruise Control and Blind Spot Detection.

The G-pilot system is complemented by the 10.25-inch color Full HD floating touch-screen infotainment system with a smart ecosystem that provides a real-time view of the car in 3D, as well as an eagle- eye view of the cars surroundings. The panel is also enabled with seamless connectivity and an easy to use multifunctional digital control. This is supported by an exceptional soundstage, fully customisable sound system with true and pure surround sound.

Exterior

Built to give a distinctive first impression, the Coolray’s design follows Geely’s latest “Accelerating through Time” aesthetics. The wing-shaped chiseled waistline complements the stylish ‘Wings of Time’ tail lamps and outlines the exceptional power inherent in the Coolray.

Coolray owners in Nigeria will love the LED fog lamps, Remote Engine Starter, 17 inch Diamond Cut Alloy wheels and a Full Sports package (Turbo engine with 7 Speeds Automatic Dual clutch Transmission, Red-highlight Grille, sporty front and rear bumpers, carbon fiber finish lip spoiler and diffuser and side skirts and four functional chrome exhaust pipes).

Interior

A jet-inspired enveloping cockpit and D-shaped steering wheel with aluminum paddle shifters add to the sporty feel inside the Coolray. The interior comprises of 70 percent soft materials (for better sound and vibration isolation), complementing the cockpit design. Geely also installed an ergonomic electronic shift gear for a perfect and soft knuckle-wrap to nudge the Coolray into action. The 7-inch LCD instrument panel and the intricate ambient lighting add to the mood of the Coolray.

A combination of leather, chrome, and aluminum brushed-finish surfaces with a beautiful colour palette exudes class, while the panoramic sunroof provides an exquisite view of the unfolding scenery above the car.

The interior showcases an enveloping cockpit with a smooth blend of comfort and technology. The standard soft black leather dashboard, Ergonomic Sporty Seats with real stitching, 10.25-inch floating full HD touch-screen, reverse camera and sensors, and digital AC, are also part of the interior execution.

Safety

The Coolray earned a 5-star rating in the global NCAP federation crash test. Its high-strength steel forms the base of the G-Safety system in addition to the high strength energy-absorbing body which houses a comprehensive passive and active safety system that protects passenger and pedestrian.

It comes with standard driver and passenger airbags, along with side and curtain airbags. Also for protection are ISOFIX and child safety locks, fuel cut-off, auto door unlock and collapsible telescoping steering column on impact. Rather than the steering column being pushed into the car cabin on impact, it collapses into itself minimizing injury.

Similarly, the engine simply falls to ground and not into the cabin. All these features contribute towards Geely’s special emphasis on safety in all its vehicles.

Price tag

Guests were informed that the price tag for Geely Coolray {supported by financing option} starts from N13.5 million for the Dynamic GS, while the five available body colours are white, silver, blue, orange and red (with two tone combinations).

Last line

At the grand launch in Lagos, it was revealed that the Coolray has performed commendably in other markets where it is a top-seller among the 5-seater subcompact crossover SUVs based on its design, performance and hi-tech offerings.

To the National Sales & Brand Manager at Mikano Motors/Geely Auto, Ralph Haider, these qualities, as well as the reliable after-sales support through Mikano’s nationwide network, and Geely’s competitive prices tags, will interplay to make Coolray replicate the feat in the Nigerian market.

Haider disclosed in an interview that though Coolray and other Geely models are already doing well on Mikano’s stable, the company would consider appointing dealers to further take the vehicles to all parts of the market.