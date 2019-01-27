In deference to its customers across the country who had consistently yearned for a vehicle that would bridge the gap between the upper class SUVs and the brand’s salon category, Toyota Nigeria Limited (TNL), has finally launched the New Generation Rush with a 1.5 litre petrol engine.

An automatic transmission specifically developed for the 2NR-VE engine is mated to the power-plant to achieve impressive performance and fuel efficiency.

Toyota Rush is undoubtedly a popular model in some Asian countries, including Indonesia which is the biggest market for the seven-seater, and is being positioned in the Nigerian market to compete with offerings like Ford Escape, Kia Sportage, Hyundai Tucson, and others in its peer bracket.

It was first introduced in 1997, but as the SUV drives into the local market, TNL and its dealers at the unveiling ceremony, believe that its well managed interior space, wide boot and the attractive exterior design, featuring impressive headroom and legroom, would win for it a lot of admirers.

At the launch hosted by TNL at its Lekki head office, the Managing Director of TNL, Mr. Kunle Ade-Ojo, described the new vehicle as a beauty to behold, and an SUV that would rely on its own elegance, competitive price and the enviable Toyota family heritage, as strong points to drive it past the competition.

Ade-Ojo gave more insight the advantage Rush would derive from the Toyota reputation, saying, it is “a heritage built on trust, the will to continually satisfy customers and customer safety which is paramount. As a corporate and responsive organisation Toyota (Nigeria) Limited will continually strive to yield to the aspirations of our dear customers by enriching our stables with magnificent vehicles, offering attractive variants and surpassing customer expectations”.

He explained that the prevailing inclement economic atmosphere has not deterred his company. “In fact”, he added, “it has positively impacted on our creativity in responding to the demands of our dear customers all over Nigeria and we will continue to push the frontiers of technology to keep our customers satisfied and also uphold our culture of excellence”.

The New Generation Rush fuses dynamic energy with sharp elegant styling, and is available in three variants, Ade-Ojo stated, explaining that the vehicle would not seduce lovers of its successful sibling, RAV-4, because they appeal to different customers brackets.

“The Rush is equally imbued with magnificent interior beauty and comfort. It is targeted at aspirational individuals that love the comfort and status of an SUV with excellent drive and affordable price. It is no exaggeration that the rich pedigree of this model already imbues it with outstanding attributes peculiar only to all its siblings in our model line-up”, the Managing Director told guests at the unveiling ceremony.

Pointing out the new SUV’s unique selling points in details, the Marketing Manager of TNL, Bayo Olawoyin, said it is fun to drive, has vital safety features, flaunts an air-conditioner with rear cooler/vents system, and boasts attractive fuel economy. Its three variants include: 1.5 Automatic Fabric Mid Grade; 1.5 Automatic Fabric High Grade; and 1.5 Automatic Leather High Grade

He disclosed that the 1.5L in-line 4-cylinder petrol engine with Dual Variable Valve Timing-intelligent (VVT-i) provides enough power and good fuel efficiency for the SUV.

“Dual VVT-i is a system that continuously optimises the timing of intake and exhaust valve operation in accordance with driving conditions to provide a high level of engine performance in every operation area. This technology ensures engine performance as well as contributing to enhanced fuel efficiency and lowered emissions.

“The high-flow intake ports generate the best tumble flow for fuel efficiency in the combustion chamber to optimize combustion and achieve good fuel efficiency. Olawoyin gave the vital dimensions as 4453mm for the overall length; 1695mm and 1705mm, respectively, for the width and height; as well as ground clearance of 220mm.”

Active safety includes the ABS (Anti-lock Brake System) and VSC (Vehicle Stability Control) functions. Thanks to the ABS, in sudden braking, the maximum braking power is produced without locking the tyres, a feature that helps prevent a lateral slip of the vehicle, secure steer ability, and maintain tire grip, even as the VSS suppresses deflecting or spinning of the vehicle in cornering, or unstable behavior caused by a rapid change of road surface.

A three-point seat belt is provided for the centre seat in the first row of rear seat to ensure safety for all passengers. In addition to SRS (supplemental restraint system) front air bag, SRS side air bag and curtain shield air bag, ensure a high level of passenger safety.

The Marketing Manager was confident that Toyota Rush’s bold and fresh design language will not fail to make an impression, especially when the projector headlamps, dual-tone grille, and the LED taillights are brought into view.

Other features that may interest users are: Push start, keyless entry, touch-screen audio (display audio), Bluetooth, reverse camera, rear sensor, collapsible side mirrors, three-row seating, and high grade alloy wheels. The stylish aluminum wheels suitable for SUV are available in 16’’ and 17 sizes.