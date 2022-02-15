By Philip Nwosu

New General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division, Nigerian Army, Major Gen. Umaru Musa has pledged to work to ensure peace reigns in Lagos and Ogun states, which are the division’s area of responsibility.

He spoke while taking over the rein of power at a ceremony in Lagos.

“I am aware that Lagos State is peaceful for now and I am prepared to ensure that this peace is improved upon and continued,” he said.

Musa, who took over from Major General Lawrence Fejokwu said he would continue to build on the peaceful situation left by his predecessor.

Umaru, a former Director, Manpower and Planning, Army Headquarters, urged personnel to remain steadfast, dedicated and committed in the discharge of their duties. He said he would work in line with the vision of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Faruk Yahaya to have a professional army ready to accomplish assigned missions within a joint environment in defence of the country.

In his remarks, Fejokwu said that he believed Musa would begin to unload his plans for the division, which would manifest as time goes by.

“Challenging moments will always come in form of insecurity but I know that such moments will be nipped in the bud before it escalates further.

“I have advised him along those lines and as a seasoned infantry officer he will know how to go about it,” he said.

Fejokwu thanked the army chief for the opportunity given him to serve as GOC 81 Division, and also appreciated officers and soldiers for their support during his tenure.