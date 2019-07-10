Zika Bobby

Halogen Security Company Limited, now Halogen Group, along with the emergence of six operating companies, is set to offer core expertise in distinct areas of security risk solutions.

At the unveiling of a new identity in Lagos, Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Halogen Group, Wale Olaoye, said the very nature of security risks have fundamentally changed due to a new openness of society linked to the evolution of digital technologies.

He further explained that in today’s world, the border between physical and virtual spaces and the distinctions between tangible and non-tangible assets have disappeared and everyone is now exposed, compounding security risks and anxieties.

He said the new Halogen Group is seeking to help ensure safety in an open and continuously volatile world, as well as help people combat increasing levels of anxiety.

He said the new Halogen Group, designed to provide integrated, end-to-end security solutions to enterprise clients and individual consumers alike, was established to comprehensively address emerging complexities of security risks resulting from the dominance of technology and digital connectivity in today’s lifestyles and businesses.

The unveiling event had in attendance top multinational businesses across different sectors of the economy, regulatory agencies, industry associates, investors and a cross section of Halogen leaders and staff, including its founder and Chairman, TROYKA Group, Mr. Biodun Shobanjo, who described the role of the company as complementing the effort of security agencies and that of government.

In his keynote address, Jimi Awosika, Group CEO of Troyka Holdings, Halogen’s parent company, described universal digital connectivity and the openness it brings as the greatest disruption to the dynamics of life and business in recent history. According to him, Halogen’s successes in its first 27 years provide clients and consumers faith in the brand that it would deliver on its promise of safety in an open world.

The six new companies launched by the group are: Avert Halogen, a digitally connected remote surveillance and monitoring solutions company; Avant Halogen, an identity management, risk consulting and resourcing focused company; PS Halogen, manned guarding and event management; Armour X Halogen, a virtual and cyber security company; Armada Halogen, secured mobility company and Academy Halogen, which is the Halogen School of Security Management and Technology institution.