From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Minister of State for Works and Housing Alhaji Muazu Jaji Sambo has assured the people of the Northeast that the federal government would expedite actions to ensure that the Jalingo/Numan road is reconstructed to alleviate the hardship motorists face on the road.

Sambo who spoke in Jalingo while addressing party members on his maiden visit to his home state since his appointment said that the strategic Serti/Gembu road would equally be given urgent attention considering how important it is to the Mambila Hydropower project.

He said that the federal government was committed to addressing the infrastructural deficit across the country and assured that his close collaboration with other stakeholders will ensure that the state and region and indeed Nigeria wears a new look soon.

The minster told the party members that he was not interested in contesting for the governorship of the state as it was already alleged at some quarters. Rather he said he would work with all critical stakeholders in the party to ensure the unity of the party members.

“Let me assure you that I am not coming to contest for the governorship of the state at this point. Not at all. Infact, my interest is not in power. Senator Yusuf Abubakar Yusuf remains the leader of the party in the state since he holds the highest elective position in the party here.

“My concern is to bring the party together and I am determined to do that. I will engage all the stakeholders individually and then collectively so that we can resolve all issues and see how we can chat a new course for our great party especially now that we are preparing for another general elections.

“Like I have always said, we must allow party interest to take prominence over our personal ambitions. We have a lot of work on our hands and we must take it seriously if we want to achieve any meaningful results” Sambo said.