New Horizons Nigeria, a leading provider of instructor-led IT certification training, has announced the addition of in-demand emerging technology certifications and micro-credentials to its public training schedule, thanks to a partnership with CertNexus.

As companies navigate within the Fourth Industrial Revolution, multi-vendor solutions are the norm to provide best-in-class results, ranging from customer experience to IT infrastructure. Whether it is a high-value innovation using an Internet of Things (IoT) solution or maintaining secure access to protect customer data through security protocols, it is the people responsible for maintaining and implementing the solutions that provide the greatest value and highest risk to an organisation.

And as technology becomes the de facto solution across all industries, the need for critical training standardisation is more crucial than ever.

CertNexus is committed to providing certification programmes that ensure employees have best-in-class skill sets to match their organisation’s critical technology solutions. Its certification in cybersecurity, IoT, and AI broaden IT and security professionals’ knowledge and validate skills using globally recognised curriculum and high-stakes examinations.

The CertNexus micro-credentials provide business leaders, project managers and compliance personnel the necessary knowledge to lead projects and make informed decisions. Whether providing introductory information, a deeper dive in specialised area, or compliance training, micro credentials are right-sized for the need, validating focused knowledge.

Managing director of New Horizons Nigeria, Tim Akano, said, “There is a growing need to create awareness and educate all personnel with the increase of IT services and cyber security threats to all organisations. We find CertNexus certifications are the best solutions for employees and companies who are looking to create a comprehensive, proactive approach to cyber security training.”

Chief security officer, CertNexus, Christine Harper, said, “We are thrilled to have New Horizons Nigeria as our newest authorised training partner. We’ve developed courses, certifications and micro-credentials that offer standardisations in data security, IoT and AI.”