New Horizons System Solutions Limited (Nigeria), a member of the world’s largest private computer training institute, and one of its staff have been announced as the winners of the 2020 EC-Council Circle of Excellence Awards.

The EC-Council is a leading international certification body in information security and e-business. New Horizons Nigeria won the award alongside Torque Technical Computer Training PVT Limited in the Africa category.

In the instructor’s category, Mr. Patrick Asamago, technical, quality assurance, New Horizons System Solutions Limited (Nigeria), emerged the winner of 2020 EC-Council Instructor (CEI) Circle of Excellence Award in Africa, alongside Aziz Magdy and Mohamed Elsayed Mohamed Abdelgani.

The Instructor of the Year category is designed to honour instructors who guide students to deeper understanding and enhanced skills.

The EC-Council global awards programme recognizes the ongoing commitment of accredited training centres (ATC) and certified EC-Council Instructors that have contributed significantly to the information security community by providing leading information security certification programmes.

Awardees were recognized in different categories regionally and globally, including ATC of the Year, to recognize the training centres most successful in providing top-level information security training programmes.