From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The newly appointed Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Baba Alkali, has formally assumed office as the 21st IGP, with a promise to meet the yearnings of Nigerians for a policing system that will not only assure them of their safety, but treat them with civility and hold their human rights sacred.

The IGP has also promised to provide the professional and responsive leadership to meet the demand of Nigerians, as he appealed to citizens to change their mindsets about the police in the interest of community safety and national security.

At the handing and taking over ceremony held at the conference room of police force headquarters in Abuja,

Baba Alkali, while commending his predecessor for laying a solid foundation and entrenching the culture of professional efficiency in the Force, said: ‘These will stimulate me in my capacity as the new Acting Inspector General of Police to strengthen our strategies and provide the requisite leadership that will change the narratives in relation to our operational approach to the current security threats.

‘Being appointed to head the largest police force in Africa, both in terms of personnel profile and operational jurisdiction, is to me more than a fulfilment of destiny. It is a call to national duty, particularly at this critical time that our nation is experiencing increasingly complex and pervasive security threats occasioned by terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, secessionist agitation and sundry highly organised crimes.

‘Much as the challenge of leading the Force to address these threats in the shortest possible time frame, restore security order, and return our beloved nation to the path of national unity may appear daunting, I am inspired by the fact that from my extensive years of service, I can confidently say that the Nigeria Police is endowed with some of the finest, courageous and patriotic officers who, undoubtedly, shall support me to advance the internal security vision of Mr President.

‘As IGP Adamu exits the Force, I call on you all to join me in celebrating one of the greatest policing icons of our time and to put on record our immense appreciation of his laudable contributions to the Nigeria Police Force.

‘The task of restoring the primacy of the Nigeria Police in the internal security architecture of the country is the main challenge ahead of us. It is, however, a task that I am convinced we can surmount if we resolve as a people to partner and present a common front against the subversive and criminal elements who are the common enemies of our nation.

‘I am mindful of the yearnings of Nigerians for a policing system that will not only assure them of their safety, but treat them with civility and hold their human rights sacred. I promise to provide the highest possible level of professional and responsive leadership to meet this deserved aspiration. However, I call on the citizens to change their mind sets and be prepared to work with us in the interest of community safety and national security.

‘To the police officers, I call on you to continue to support me with prayers so that this journey we are commencing together today shall lead us to the desired destination.’