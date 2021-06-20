From T‎ony Osauzo, Benin

A new Immigration boss, Assistant Comptroller General of Immigration (ACG), Mr. Dominic Asogwa, has assumed duty as Zonal Coordinator of Zone G headquarters of Immigration in Benin City.

The zone ‘G’ Immigration office supervises and coordinates the commands in Edo, Delta, Bayelsa, Anambra and Enugu States.

Addressing senior officers of the zone in his office, Mr. Asogwa charged them to be alert and ensure that they put in their optimum in this era of disturbing insecurity challenges in the country.

He told the senior officers made up of a Comptroller, Deputy Comptroller, Assistant Comptrollers, chief superintendents, superintendents and sectional heads , that under his watch, the essential values of punctuality , diligence, hard work and gender equality must be sacrosanct .

Besides, Mr. Asogwa said as Senior Officers, they should open their hearts to exposure and learning as they are expected to show the light to Junior officers, pointing out that the service and the nation expect a lot from them.

The Zonal Immigration helmsman who was posted from the Abuja headquarters office, urged the officers to feel free to bring issues to him as his doors are open, stressing that the zonal office is a place of abundant responsibilities.

Responding on behalf of the other officers, Mrs. Ada Umanah , a Comptroller, pledged the loyalty of all the officers of the zone, assuring the ACG that the officers in the Benin Zonal office are hard working, promising that the new boss will not be disappointed as all hands will be on deck.

She thanked the Assistant Comptroller General for the warmth and drive he has brought to the zonal office, saying that officers under them will have no option than to lace their booths properly and run along with the new boss.