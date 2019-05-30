Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

There seemed to be no end to the crisis rocking the Imo State House of Assembly as the new Speaker of the House, Lawman Duruji, who assumed duty on Tuesday resigned his position.

Duruji representing Ehime Mbano state constituency, told our correspondent that he resigned for personal reasons.

It would be recalled that the 5th Speaker of the House, Acho Ihim, resigned in similar circumstance, while his deputy, Ugonna Ozuruigbo, also resigned to face his new duty in the House of Representatives.

