A new Administrative Secretary for Kwara office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mr Waheed Onijo, assumed duty on Wednesday in Ilorin.

A release signed by the news HOD, Voter Education and Publicity, Malam Musa Adamu, said the Acting Admin Secretary, Mr Friday Patrick, has formally handed over to the new administrative secretary.

Speaking at the short handover ceremony, the new Admin Sec promised to make the welfare of staff members as his main priority and improve on the good work of his predecessor.

Onijo has over the years served the commission meritoriously in various capacity.

His most recent appointments were as HOD, Electoral Operations and Logistics (EOPs), in Ondo State in 2017 and Acting Administrative Secretary in Ondo State from 2017 until December 2019.

He also served as HOD EOPs in Osun State before his appointment as INEC Kwara Administrative Secretary.

The new admin secretary is known for honesty, hard work and dedication to duty.

Onijo holds a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc), degree in Political Science.

Also, the release stated that the head of Voter Education and Publicity, Mr Jacob Ayanda, was transferred to Kogi as HOD, General Administration and Procurement (GAP).

Ayanda has also formally handed over to the new Head of VEP, Malam Musa Adamu, who was transferred from Kebbi State. (NAN)