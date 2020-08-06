Uche Usim, Abuja

The newly appointed Chairman, Investment and Securities Tribunal (IST), Mr Amos Isaac Azi on Thursday harped on speedy resolution of capital market disputes in order to boost investors confidence and ultimately grow the economy.

Azikiwe made this known in Abuja at his inauguration as the substantive Chairman of the Tribunal.

According to him, “No government or company really has the resources to provide for the entire infrastructural requirement it needs.

“There is need to borrow, so there must be structure for borrowing. When people put in their money and there is a problem, it will hurt growth.

“Government is talking about investments, ease of doing business; timely, speedy and just resolution of disputes is the key and cardinal thing that promotes investment confidence.

“It makes investors to put in their investment in the country and to also provide the resources both corporate and government will need to carry out its assignment.

“What it means is that, the responsibility of a member is enormous because whatever we decide determines one way or the other how business is to be done in this country from the capital market sector”

He urged members of staff of the Tribunal to work as a team in implementing the mandate of the IST.

He promised to work closely with members of staff of the IST for speedy adjudication of capital market related disputes.

“The Tribunal cannot work without the support of the staff. Therefore

you are the foundation upon which this very important arm or structure

of government is founded on and as therefore as we move forward, I

will continuously appeal for corporation”.

In his remarks at the event, the IST Acting Chairman, Jude Udunni, thanked the entire members of staff for giving him their cooperation for the period of ten months which he acted as IST boss.

He enjoined them to extend same cooperation to the new Chairman.

“I am very pleased to have had the opportunity of being saddled with

the responsibility of managing the affairs of this Tribunal in the

past ten months.

“A responsibility that came at a time when the Tribunal was embroiled in unending labor restiveness, with its

attendant negative publicity for the Tribunal and its consequence for investors’ confidence.

“With the cooperation of the Staff, Members and the Labour Union we

have been privileged to experience a very long period of industrial

harmony, which we have leveraged upon to make some meaningful traction in carrying out our statutory mandate of adjudication amidst other responsibilities that has served to steer the affairs of the Tribunal on the right part”.