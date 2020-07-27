The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) has taken the first step towards giving athletes a meaningful voice in the sport’s future.

Current or recently-retired weightlifters from all parts of the world can put themselves forward for a place on the new Athletes’ Commission, which will play a key role in future decision-making.

The IWF was hoping male and female candidates will come forward from all five continental federations and would like to have 10 on the panel.

“We currently have no ath- letes’ representation on the Executive Board… we must ensure the athlete voice is in the room,” the IWF’s Interim President, Ursula Papandrea said at the start of the year, when discussing governance reform during the corrup- tion scandal that led to the resignation of long-standing president, Tamás Aján.