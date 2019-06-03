Moses Akaigwe

The new generation of the iconic Jeep Wrangler {JL} has been named “2019 4×4 of the Year” by the expert readers and journalists of the specialist French 4×4 Magazine. Wrangler is the sixth Jeep model to receive the title of “4×4 of the Year” since the 4×4 Magazine Awards began 34 years ago.

This is a veritable morale booster for the legendary SUV as it prepares for a re-launch into the Nigerian auto market by the new sole distributor of the FCA {Fiat Chrysler Automobiles} vehicles in the country, Kewalram Chanrai. The front-running auto company is set to unleash brands, such as Fiat, Jeep, Dodge, Chrysler, Ram, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, and Maserati, among others, in the next few weeks.

Every year since 1985, readers and experts from 4×4 Magazine – one of the most renowned 4×4 specialist publications in France – test a large number of four wheel drive vehicles from the world’s manufacturers. As well as scoring the cars for their on-road driving features, the jury take them on a tough off-road evaluation course before delivering their verdict and crowning the 4×4 of the Year.

Before the new Wrangler, several Jeep models were honoured with this prestigious award – these include the Jeep Cherokee XJ (1986), the Jeep Cherokee XJ with 4.0-litre petrol engine (1989), the Jeep Grand Cherokee ZJ (1994), the Jeep Wrangler JK (2008) and the Jeep Renegade (2015).

The award recognises the important job done by Jeep engineers to ensure that new Wrangler retains its unmatched off-road capability while complying with the regulations and, most importantly, with customers’ expectations in terms of mobility. More modern, more comfortable, better equipped and always iconic, the Wrangler remains the benchmark in terms of all-terrain prowess.

Introduced last autumn across Europe, the new Jeep Wrangler, which is just as happy on city streets as it is off the beaten path, brings together Jeep’s legendary off-road capability with superior on-road comfort, authentic style and state-of-the-art technology.

The result is the most capable Wrangler ever, courtesy of unrivalled technical content which, depending on trim, includes two advanced and easy-to-use four-wheel drive systems (Command-Trac and Rock-Trac), Tru-Lock electric front- and rear-axle lockers, 32-inch mud-terrain BF Goodrich tires, top class approach, departure and break-over angles, dedicated skid plates and rock rails for extreme off-roading and electronic front sway-bar disconnect

In addition, Wrangler’s engine range has been renewed with the introduction of a 2.2-litre turbo diesel delivering 200hp and a 2.0-litre petrol engine delivering 270hp. Both new engines are paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, a first for this model. This eight-speed automatic offers a responsive driving experience: whether in every day’s commuting or in extreme rock crawling, customers will enjoy a smooth, linear power delivery and fuel efficiency.

The ‘2019 4×4 of the Year’ recognition by 4×4 Magazine is another accolade to add to the long collection of international awards received by the new generation Jeep Wrangler. In Europe, in the first four month of this year, it has received the special Off-Road Award in UK’s 4×4 Magazine’s “4×4 of the Year” honours, and the “Legend Car” recognition in The Best of Moto 2018 Awards by the specialised Polish portal www.moto.pl.

The new Wrangler has also been garlanded with the title of “2018 Automotive Première” in the Auto Leader 2018 Awards, held by the leading Polish motoring magazines Motor and Auto Moto, the “Car for a Big Trip for Two” recognition by the editors of major Polish portal Wirtualna Polska and the ‘2018 Best News’ award in the Premium Crossovers and SUV category of the Grand Prix awards by the Russian magazine Za Rulyom.

But, beyond the string of honours which will encourage the Jeep Wrangler and its siblings and cousins to drive in confidently, Kewalram Chanrai Group says it will be leveraging on its enviable customer relationship and nationwide after-sales network, to further endear the products to the hearts of the vehicle buying public.

The Kewalram Chanrai Group Deputy Managing Director, Mr. Victor Ebuarjolo, confirmed recently that in addition to investing hugely in after-sales facilities, the company had put in place dedicated showrooms for the FCA brands.