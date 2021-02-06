StarTimes’ audiences across sub-Saharan Africa are in for a jolly good ride at this time of the pandemic. The pay-TV platform is poised to offer them great and undiluted entertainment with the berth of Industreet drama series, Funke Akindele’s new season of Jenifa’s Diary as well as several hours of fresh and exclusive Nollywood movies weekly.

The new season of Jenifa’s Diary will commence airing every Sunday from February 7 at 8pm on StarTimes’ Nollywood Plus channel with a repeat on Wednesdays at 7pm. But before then, Industreet would have kicked off on Saturday, February 6 at 8pm on Area 10 channel.

And wow! Friday nights just got better! From January till December 2021, African Movie Channel (AMC) will every Friday at 8pm show its newest original and exclusive movies from its production hub, AMCOP – AMC Original Productions – all in stunning High Definition.

Among the new and exclusive AMCOP movies to watch out for every Friday night this month are Self Sentence starring Anthony Monjaro, Bolaji Ogunmola and Hadiza Abubakar (February 5); Lockdown starring Moc Madu, Chinelo Ejianwu, Cynthia Shalom and Michael Odeh (February 12); For Richer featuring Tope Tedela, Debby Felix, Raphael Niyi and Chinwe Craig (February 19); and Golden Spoon parading Tope Tedela, Bofie Itombra, Michael Ejoor and Brutus Richards (February 26). These AMCOP movies were released in 2021. African Movie Channel HD is available on StarTimes, StarSat, and TopStar across Africa on DTT channel 018 and DTH channel 185.

Commenting on the development, Lazarus Ibeabuchi, PR Manager, StarTimes Nigeria, said: “We want families to enjoy special night time ambience at home through our carefully curated programmes, offering not only delicious treats but also deepening family fond moments. We carry on from where we left off in 2020, a year that we introduced loads of fantastic channels and content. 2021 is going to be bigger, brighter and better with more fantastic entertainment.”