From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The trial of the suspended Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris and three others has been reassigned to a new Judge by the Chief Judge of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory.

Idris, his Technical Assistant, Godfrey Olusegun Akindele; a director in the office of the AG-F, Mohammed Kudu Usman, and a firm linked with Idris – Gezawa Commodity Market and Exchange Limited, will now be standing trial before Justice Yusuf Halilu.

They were arraigned on July 22 before a vacation judge, Justice Jadesola Adeyemi-Ajayi, on a 14-count charge bordering on money laundering, stealing and criminal breach of trust.

At the last hearing on August 10, the prosecuting lawyer, Rotimi Jacobs (SAN), told the court that the defendants had approached the prosecuting agency – the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) – indicating their willingness for a plea bargain arrangement.

Following the above development, Justice Adeyemi-Ajayi adjourned till October 4 for a possible report on the plea bargain issue or commencement of trial.

However, when parties got to court yesterday, it was gathered that the case was reassigned to Justice Halilu. On getting to Justice Halilu’s court, the judge acknowledged the reassignment of the case to his court.

The judge said since the case was being mentioned before him for the first time, he would adjourn till a later date for the defendants’ re-arraignment. He subsequently adjourned till October 26.