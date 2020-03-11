Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The new Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Bayoro has appealed to the people of Kano Emirate to cooperate with his reign for the progress and development of the state and the country.

He spoke on Wednesday during the ceremony for the presentation of letters of appointment to himself and his brother, the Emir of Bichi, Alhaji Nasiru Bayero.

In his remarks, the new Emir called on all and sundry to live in peace with one another while assuring that he would be just and fair to all.

He recalled that during his lifetime, his father the late Alhaji Ado Bayero always counselled his children to be patient, kind and to depend on Allah at all times.

He added that he had advised them to always respect constituted authorities, while saying that “if we go by these injunctions, Allah would always intervene in our affairs”.

He noted that today, their father’s statement and advice had been fulfilled in their lives

The Emir of Bichi Alhaji Nasiru Bayero used the occasion to thank the governor for the introduction of the free and compulsory basic education in the state while appealing to him to help in securing jobs for the youths of the state.

In his remarks, the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji applauded the governor for the various reforms he introduced in the state, saying that Kano is fully united behind the administration in the present reform

He acknowledged the presence of several interest groups and personalities present at the occasion, saying that for the first time in the history of Kano State, the five Emirs in the state were behind the administration.