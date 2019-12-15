Desmond Mgboh/Kano

Karaye Emirate Council in Kano State has announced the immediate dismissal of the District Head of Kiru Alhaji Ibrahim Hamza Bayero for acts of disloyalty and violation of the stipulations of the new Kano Emirate Act

A statement signed on Sunday by the Information Officer, Karaye Emirates Council , Haruna Gudunwawa said the council also sacked the District Head of Rimin Gado Alhaji Shehu Muhammad Dankadai.

The statement explained that the Council made the resolution during its second meeting presided over by the Emir of Karaye Alhaji Dr Ibrahim Abubakar II in his palace.

According to the statement, the Secretary of the Council , Alhaji Tijjani Usman Getso has also announced the appointment of Alhaji Auwalu Ahmad as District Head of Rimin Gado; Magajin Rafin Karaye and Alhaji Garba Alhaji as District Head Kiru; Dan Madamin Karaye respectively.

Alhaji Tijjani Usman Getso also announced the appointment of Engineer Shehu Ahmed as District Head of Karaye; Magajin Garin Karaye replacing the former position of the Emir of Karaye Alhaji Dr Ibrahim Abubakar II.

While congratulating the new district heads, the council prayed for them for Allah’s guidance in the course of discharging their duties.

The meeting was attended by the local government councils chairmen in the emirate and other council’s members.

Meanwhile, the people of the emirate have expressed satisfaction with the measures taken against dismissed traditional rulers by the council, the statement said.

Efforts to get the reactions of the affected district heads or their officials were not successful as at press time.