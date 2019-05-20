Kia Motors Nigeria has rolled out a special after-sales service programme designed to reward owners of old models of its brand of cars with price discounts ranging from 15 to 25 percent on all repairs. The incentive tagged Kia Ownership Rewards Programme {KORP} offers greater value, convenience, and support to customers who have owned Kia for at least five years.

The discount is available on parts and labour charges, basic maintenance, battery replacement, select suspension and air conditioning parts, brakes, routine service parts amongst others. Additionally, the old Kia owners will be entitled to special discounts on body-shop repairs and painting.

“In line with our effort to foster ‘peace of mind’ in our customers and connect them emotionally to our brand with the implementation of exceptional services, we have introduced this value-added service, KORP to our service portfolio to drive customer satisfaction at its peak,” said, Sanjay Tatpati, Chief Operating Officer, Kia Motors Nigeria.

Tatpati further stated, “This underscores our commitment to Kia’s global initiative, the ‘Promise to Care’. We have been offering various value-added services in the last four quarters to engage our and this one is for our proud KIA owners who are have been enjoying their rides for a long time. This programme is set to reward them throughout the vehicle’s lifecycle.”

He explained that with the introduction of ‘Kia Ownership Rewards’, Kia Motors Nigeria is setting a new benchmark in the auto industry, stressing that the offer would substantially bring down the cost of maintenance as their Kia vehicles get older.

Service and parts pricing flexibility and the undying resolve of Kia Motors Nigeria to always roll out customer-driven initiatives that match customers’ active lifestyle are hallmarks of the KORP. The programme is Kia’s way of saying thank you to old customers for their continued trust while servicing and maintaining at the accredited service centres, the Chief Operating Officer said.