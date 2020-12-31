From LAYI OLANREWAJU,Ilorin

The new commissioner of police in Kwara state,Mohammed Lawal Bagega, has assured residents of the state that cultism, kidnapping and other form of criminality would not be tolerated as the command would deal ruthlessly with anyone found wanting.

Toward this end, Mohammed Lawal Bagega said the command would partner with other sister security agencies with relevant stakeholders to ensure that the state is secure safe and protected.

Bagega, who made the call while speaking with newsmen at the police headquarters Ilorin, explained that the command would engage with member of the community with IGP community police strategy to respect the right of every citizen and to ensure zero tolerance for crime and criminality

He explained that the command’s monitoring unit, X – Squad and and Anti-kidnapping would be reinvigorated and strengthened for maximum efficiency.

The CP said the raiding of the criminal hide out and identify black spot in the state would be a continuous exercise and all criminal arrested would be thoroughly investigated and if found culpable would be charge to court

Bagega further enjoined the officers and men of the command to continue to give their best in maintaining law and order and further assured them that their courage and resilient would not go unnoticed.

He added that the Kwara state Police command under his watch will tackle headlong issues of cultism, kidnapping and rape and ensure that all police men under him observe their rules of engagement and protect fundamental right of the citizen.