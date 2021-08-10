From LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

The newly deployed commissioner of police, Kwara State Police Command, Amienbo Tuesday Assayomo has resumed office today.

The was contained in a press statement signed by the state police spokesperson, SP Ajayi Okasanmi which a copy was made available to newsmen Tuesday.

The new sheriff, promised adequate security for the member of the public adding that he his fully prepared to put all the available resources in both human and materials to achieve that.

The CP Assayomo pledged to consolidate on the achievements of his predecessor by strengthening the existing collaborations between the Command and security Community in the State to ensure that the citizens sleep at night with both eyes closed.

He took over from the out gone commissioner of police who has been promoted to AIG, Muhammed Bagega

CP Assaymo holds a Bachelor of Science degree B.Sc (Hons) in Business Admin from the prestigious University of Lagos, Akoka, LLB (Hons) from the Rivers State University of science and technology, Port Harcourt and BL from the Nigeria Law School in year 2000.

He was appointed into the Nigeria Police Force as a cadet Asp in 1988 and served in different capacities including the Criminal intelligence Bureau (CIB) now known as SIB, Divisional Police Officer in various Divisions and the Zonal Police Public Relations Officer (ZPRO) Zone 5 Benin City, Edo State.

“Before his recent posting as the Commissioner of Police Kwara State, CP Amienbo Assayomo also served as Assistant Commissioner of Police Admin, Jigawa State. Assistant Commissioner of Police Legal, Special Fraud Unit (SFU) Milverton Ikoyi, Lagos, Area Commander, Okigwe, Imo State, AC CID Bayelsa State, Deputy Commissioner of Police Zonal CID, Zone 12 Bauchi, Deputy Commissioner of Police Operations, Adamawa state, Commissioner of Police Admin, Department of Research and Planning, Force Headquarters, Abuja, Commissioner of Police Legal FCID, Abuja and Commandant, Police College, Oji River among others.”

He attended several professional courses, seminars and workshops both within and outside Nigeria.

“CP Amienbo Tuesday Assayomo is a staunch believer in the right of citizens to live in a secured and peaceful environment, as such, he is fully prepared to make maximum use of every available resources both human and material to achieve that singular objective in Kwara State.

