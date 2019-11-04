Rugby World Cup 2019 winners South Africa lifted the Webb Ellis Trophy after it was delivered onto the pitch by the New Land Rover Defender.

The New Defender, which was unveiled at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September, was driven onto the field after the whistle blew on an incredible World Cup final. The Webb Ellis Trophy was carried by Richie McCaw as the New Defender paraded it for the 70,000 in the Yokohama Stadium.

Joined by a TV audience of over 90 million, the Defender – an icon reimagined for the 21st century – was the perfect accompaniment to the celebrations that followed a dramatic final. With its distinctive silhouette, no one was in doubt that this was the New Land Rover Defender.

Richie McCaw proudly held the Webb Ellis Trophy aloft out of the roof of the New Defender before handing it over to World Rugby Chairman Sir Bill Beaumont.

Richie McCaw said: “It was a huge honour to be a part of the celebrations here in Japan tonight. I would like to congratulate South Africa on their win. Being in this iconic New Land Rover Defender, in front of the crowds and carrying the Webb Ellis Trophy was something I will never forget. Throughout this tournament, the Springboks have shown they are unstoppable, incomparable, tough and, crucially, capable of great things – all qualities shared with this fantastic New Defender.”