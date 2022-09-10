Mr Omotayo Bamgbose-Martins, a former Commissioner for Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations on Friday resumed office as the new Lagos State Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development.

A statement by Mr Mukaila Sanusi, spokesman of the ministry, said Bamgbose-Martins was warmly received by the ministry’s management staff.

Sanusi said the staff were led by the Special Adviser to the Governor on e-GIS and Planning Matters, Dr Olajide Babatunde, and the Permanent Secretary, Mrs Abiola Kosegbe.

Bamgbose-Martins, in his remarks, explained that his redeployment was another call to duty and opportunity to work with like minds to surmount challenges confronting the built environment.

He urged members of staff “to cooperate and be ready to contribute meaningfully to the development of the state.

The Commissioner promised a transparent and engaging administration and emphasised the need for dedication and team work to enhance service delivery and maximise stakeholders’ satisfaction.

Earlier, Babatunde said that the commissioner was “a square peg in a square hole” bringing his wealth of experience and expertise needed to solve the challenges of the time.

Kosegbe, while giving a brief on the mandate of the ministry, said the commissioner, who he described as a reputable engineer, also distinguished himself while in the Civil Service.

Also, pouring encomiums on Bamgbose-Martins were Permanent Secretaries who had worked with him in the Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Relations.

The Commissioner was also briefed by heads of agencies under the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development. (NAN)