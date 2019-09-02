Moses Akaigwe

Land Rover has given a first glimpse of the new Defender ahead of its world premiere at the Frankfurt Motor Show next week, precisely on Tuesday, September 10.

The road to reveal for Land Rover’s most capable and durable 4×4 started in one of the most land-locked locations on earth, among the towering 300m canyons of the Valley of the Castles in the remote Charyn Canyon, Kazakhstan.

Across seven decades of pioneering innovation, Land Rovers have earned a unique place in the hearts of explorers, humanitarian agencies and adventurous families across the world. Proven in the harshest environments on earth, the new Defender maintains this bloodline.

Beside the peerless luxury and refinement of the Range Rover family and the highly capable and versatile Discovery SUVs, new Defender completes the Land Rover dynasty.

Driven by a passion and respect for the original, new Defender delivers transformational breadth of capability and advanced all-terrain technologies to redefine adventure for the 21st century, while remaining true to the pioneering spirit that has been a Land Rover hallmark for 71 years.

Land Rover finally ended the production of the Defender when the very last unit with number plate H166 HUE, rolled off the production line on January 29, 2016 in Solihull, England,, after a continuous run of 67 years. The Defender design was discontinued because of EU regulations on vehicle emissions.

But, the birth of a special edition all-new Defender Works V8, with 400bhp, was announced in January, 2018. This rekindled the nostalgia in the lovers of the iconic 4×4 which was the first of its kind in Nigeria where the early users were the British administrators who bequeathed independence to the country.

A teaser image of the new Land Rover Defender’s grille has been unveiled ahead of the car’s debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show. The born-again Defender is already on the set of the next James Bond film, No Time to Die – a movie which premiere may be scheduled to coincide with the global launch of the new SUV.