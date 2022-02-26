From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has said that the new electoral law signed by President Muhammadu Buhari, on Friday, is a death knell for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 polls.

The PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, yesterday, congratulated Nigerians for exacting pressure on President Buhari to sign the electoral law.

Nevertheless, the party called on Nigerians to take charge of their polling units in the 2023 elections and ensure that their votes are counted in a transparent manner and transmitted electronically.

“It is clear that President Buhari and the deflated APC had come to their wits end and bowed to the sustained pressure by the PDP and Nigerians for the entrenchment of processes that can guarantee free, fair, transparent and credible elections in 2023.

“The victory by Nigerians in resisting the APC and compelling President Buhari to sign the new Electoral Act clearly signposts the inevitable triumph of the will and aspiration of the people to kick out the APC through a process that ensures that votes cast at the polling units count.

“Nigerians must note that the APC in its desperation will not give up easily but attempt to device other means to frustrate credible elections in the country.

“Our party therefore charges Nigerians and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to be at alert and resist all shenanigans of the APC ahead of the 2023 elections,” the PDP stated.

The opposition party implored Nigerians “not to rest on their oars but to further strengthen their resolve by rallying themselves to take charge of their polling units and ensure that their votes are transparently counted and transmitted in the 2023 general elections.”