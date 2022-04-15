From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Deputy Governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, has said the creation of Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) has started to yield dividends of good governance and people-oriented projects in the grassroots.

Otunba Egbeyemi who spoke on Thursday at the inauguration of projects to mark 100 days in office of the Chairman of Ado Central LCDA, Engr. Toyin Ojo, said the creation of new councils has brought governance and development nearer to the people.

The Deputy Governor also used the forum to drum support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) flag bearer in the June 18 governorship election, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, assuring that a vote for the former Secretary to the State Government would consolidate grassroots development and retention of the new councils.

Some of the projects inaugurated include the newly renovated LCDA Secretariat, ten new lock-up shops for traders at Bisi Market, ten new water points at Oke Oniyo and distribution of stipends to aged persons otherwise known as “Owo Arugbo.”

Apparently impressed with the facilities put in place at the Ado Central LCDA Secretariat, Otunba Egbeyemi noted that the office complex would motivate the local government staff working there to give their best and was an indication that the new council has come to stay.

Speaking while performing the inauguration of the LCDA Secretariat, Otunba Egbeyemi who praised the council boss also urged him not to relent in the face of limited resources available.

The Deputy Governor who applauded the LCDA Chairman for his foresight in putting in place the structures within a limited period of time said the projects have brought aesthetic value to the areas where they are domiciled and would boost administrative, social and economic activities.

While urging market women at Bisi Market to make proper use of the new lock-up stalls, Otunba Egbeyemi equally advised them to make maintenance culture their watchword for the structure to last longer.

The Deputy Governor said various completed and ongoing projects executed by the Fayemi Administration were put in place to provide access to social amenities for urban and rural dwellers assuring that continuity of the APC in power would ensure more of people-oriented policies and projects.

Enumerating on key projects executed by the present administration to include construction of roads, new model colleges, renovation of schools and hospitals, ongoing agro cargo airport, water projects among others, Otunba Egbeyemi assured that Mr. Oyebanji would do more if elected.

Describing Mr. Oyebanji as an experienced and tested administrator and a well groomed leader, Otunba Egbeyemi urged the electorate to entrust him with their votes for him to continue with the vision of the present administration.

He expressed confidence that Mr. Oyebanji would surpass the achievements of the present administration and would continue the hard work of Ekiti development already begun by the incumbent Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi.

The Deputy Governor charged voters in Ado Ekiti to come out en masse and vote for the APC candidate for the city and its sons and daughters to benefit in the incoming APC government in terms of more projects and appointments into political positions.

In his welcome address, the LCDA Chairman, Engr. Ojo, expressed gratitude to Governor Kayode Fayemi for giving him the opportunity to serve his people promising not to disappoint the electorate who voted him to office and the party which nominated him.

Engr. Ojo said winning the next governorship election Ekiti State would consolidate on the achievements of Governor Fayemi adding APC stands for performance and service delivery.

He pleaded with people to show understanding saying more people would benefit from this people-oriented administration before the expiry of his mandate.