By Ngozi Nwoke

While Nigeria celebrated Independence Day on October 1, Sisters in the Deen (SID) Foundation Orphanage was launched at Harmony Estate, Ogba, Ikeja, Lagos.

Apparently concerned about the suffering and vulnerability of orphans in society, the Sisters in the Deen Foundation, which first set out as ‘Truth Bearer’, a platform consisting of Muslims with an aim to nurture their faith and make themselves better representatives of true Islamic virtues, decided to set up the orphanage.

On the occasion, the chairperson of SID and custodian to the orphanage, Dr. Murat Babalola, offered insight into how the project came about. She described the home as a story of gratitude.

She said: “This home is a story of gratitude, in the sense that Allah says in the Holy Quran that when you are grateful, I’ll bless you and multiply you.

“There is also great responsibility that comes with taking care of orphans. There are very strict guidelines when it comes to Islam and taking care of orphans. And we, as a helping hand for relief and development, understand and take them seriously.

“There is great importance set in the Quran and Sunnah, the teachings of the Prophet (PBUH), in the treatment of the orphans.

“Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) said, ‘Whoever caresses the head of an orphan in affection, solely for the sake of Allah, a good deed will be written to his account for every hair over which he passed his hand’.

“He said, ‘I and the person, who looks after an orphan and provides for him, will be in paradise like this’, putting his index and middle fingers together. So the whole idea is to fulfill the will of Allah.”

Disclosing that the facility was built to accommodate 18 orphans, comprising six boys and 12 girls, she explained: “That’s the capacity for now. We pray that, in the shortest possible time, we would be able to get a bigger place with the support of Allah and the general public. This is an NGO founded for the sake of God and benefit to humanity.

“We don’t discriminate; we take children from any lineage, tribe, and religion. Because they are all humans like us and their situation isn’t their making. Being vulnerable doesn’t mean we should now be trivializing their situation.”

On mode of admission, she said, “We receive the children only by recommendation from the government agency in charge.

“We can’t do anything without the government. So, we admit only children sent to us by the government. Even if you find a child you must go to them, it’s in their discretion to decide where they want the child to go.

“And children admitted here are assured to get the best care they can ever imagine getting should their parents be alive. It’s going to be a home for them indeed.”

In his remarks, the chief Imam of of Ansar-ud-deen Muslim Society of Nigeria, Imam Abdulrahaman Ahmad, said it was a religious duty to care for orphans because of their special vulnerability.

He said: “Caring for orphans is a very important part of the religion of Islam, so much so that the Prophet said, ‘I and whoever cares for the orphans are bound as one’.

“There are so many verses of the Quran that talk about caring for the orphans, providing a home for them, allowing them to grow in an environment of love and acceptance for them to have quality education, and not become a burden on society.

“Hence this is in fulfillment of the religious obligation of those who are behind the project.

“This is commendable, something that should be emulated and something we need because, if Orphans and other vulnerable children are properly taken care of, society will be better for it.”

For the MD/CEO, Lotus Bank, Mrs. Kafilat Araoye, it is initiative worth encouraging.

According to her, “We should have more of this happening, because what this is doing is that it’s taking our children off the street, children that are hopeless and could become miscreants. It’s helping our society to become a better place.

“A few women have come together to do this. It has to be supported, it has to continue and others have to come in and support by ensuring that it’s not just a place for children to live in but they have a feeling of home filled with love, care and attention. This is a message of hope to everybody.”

Also speaking with journalits, chairman, Modesty Capital Ltd., Mr. Sheriff Yussuf, noted that the establishment of the orphanage was a voluntary gesture to serve society and give back by helping homeless children, nurturing them, and giving them a chance to live.

“I think it’s a beautiful coincidence that it’s Independence Day, when we are marking the 61st anniversary of Nigeria, with all the challenges the country is groping with right now, and this orphanage is also being launched to help the society.

“Widespread poverty is one of the major challenges Nigeria is fighting right now and joblessness in the society.

“If every unit that God has blessed to have wealth is able to offer an initiative such as this, it will take away a huge proportion of the poverty that we are talking about.

“Those orphans that could have become hopeless and helpless now have a chance to stand on their own sometime in future.

“Once you are able to equip them educationally, give them a sense of belonging and a feeling of love and care, they will not rebel against society. The bandits and criminals of today are rebelling against the society,” he said.

Also speaking, CEO of Capital Assets Ltd., Ariyo Olushekun, called for multiplicity of such gestures, while also lamenting the harsh economic situation in the country, which has indirectly created more orphans, some who lost their parents to insecurity or armed robbery attacks.

“Nigeria is 61 but we are not even acting like we are 16 yet. So, this should be encouraged and I will like to call on those who have been blessed by Allah to support this and even set up more orphanages, especially the Muslim communities.”

