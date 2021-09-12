From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

President of the Court of Appeal Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem on Sunday Justices of the court to a thanksgiving service as part of the activities to usher in the new legal year.

The programme actually kick-started on Friday with a Juma’at prayers at the National Judicial Council Mosque, Abuja, where the president of the appellate court joined her Muslim brothers to pray for the Court of Appeal and the Nigerian Judiciary.

Speaking at the end of the church service held at the Church of Assumption Catholic Church, Asokoro, Abuja, Justice, Dongban-Mensem said it was necessary to return thanks to God for preservation of life, especially at a time when COVID-19 is claiming lives.

“We have many challenges but I think I will talk about the details tomorrow at the legal year.

” We are here to thank God for He has really been merciful. He has bless us even when we worked very hard during COVID-19 lockdown.

I am happy to say that not one of us was knocked down by COVID-19, we are all well and healthy and I think it is a good cause to thank God and look forward for better things for the Court of Appeal and the judiciary as a whole.”

Earlier in his sermon, Rev. Peter Atsewe called on leaders not to allow their positions to come between them and God.

He admonished them to always develop the courage to resist the temptation from the devil to do evil and to always humble themselves before God.

Highlight of the services witnessed a procession of the Justices of the court led by the President, Justice Dongban-Mensem, marching into alter to give thanks to God.

Meanwhile, the new legal year of the court will commence properly today at the headquarters of the court in Abuja.

It will be followed by a special court sitting on Thursday September 16 in line with the vision of the president of the court to decongest the court.

